Earnings results for Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.28.

Pulmonx last released its quarterly earnings data on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.32) by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $10.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 million. Pulmonx has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Pulmonx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pulmonx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.96%. The high price target for LUNG is $52.00 and the low price target for LUNG is $46.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Pulmonx has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.40, Pulmonx has a forecasted downside of 17.0% from its current price of $59.49. Pulmonx has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx does not currently pay a dividend. Pulmonx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

In the past three months, Pulmonx insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG



Earnings for Pulmonx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.34) to ($1.21) per share.

More latest stories: here