Earnings results for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020.

Analyst Opinion on QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for QuantumScape in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.59%. The high price target for QS is $70.00 and the low price target for QS is $28.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape does not currently pay a dividend. QuantumScape does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

In the past three months, QuantumScape insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 25.62% of the stock of QuantumScape is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)



