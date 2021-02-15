Earnings results for Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Analyst Opinion on Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Retail Properties of America in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.89, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.69%. The high price target for RPAI is $16.00 and the low price target for RPAI is $6.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America pays a meaningful dividend of 2.27%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Retail Properties of America has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Retail Properties of America is 22.22%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Retail Properties of America will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.27% next year. This indicates that Retail Properties of America will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

In the past three months, Retail Properties of America insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.78% of the stock of Retail Properties of America is held by insiders. 90.86% of the stock of Retail Properties of America is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI



Earnings for Retail Properties of America are expected to grow by 2.33% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $0.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Retail Properties of America is 82.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.32. The P/E ratio of Retail Properties of America is 82.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.16. Retail Properties of America has a P/B Ratio of 1.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

