Earnings results for Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Safe Bulkers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.66, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 33.23%. The high price target for SB is $3.00 and the low price target for SB is $0.40. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers does not currently pay a dividend. Safe Bulkers does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

In the past three months, Safe Bulkers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.97% of the stock of Safe Bulkers is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB



Earnings for Safe Bulkers are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Safe Bulkers is -9.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Safe Bulkers is -9.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Safe Bulkers has a P/B Ratio of 0.55. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

