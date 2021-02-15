Earnings results for Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corp is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Scientific Games in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.98%. The high price target for SGMS is $60.00 and the low price target for SGMS is $26.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Scientific Games has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.29, Scientific Games has a forecasted downside of 18.0% from its current price of $47.90. Scientific Games has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games does not currently pay a dividend. Scientific Games does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

In the past three months, Scientific Games insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 40.60% of the stock of Scientific Games is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 89.54% of the stock of Scientific Games is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)



Earnings for Scientific Games are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.52) to $0.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Scientific Games is -8.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

