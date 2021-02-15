Earnings results for SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX)

SCWorx Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

SCWorx last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter. SCWorx has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. SCWorx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

SCWorx does not currently pay a dividend. SCWorx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, SCWorx insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.10% of the stock of SCWorx is held by insiders. Only 2.03% of the stock of SCWorx is held by institutions.

SCWorx has a P/B Ratio of 2.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

