Earnings results for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.03.

Analyst Opinion on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SolarEdge Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $264.39, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.10%. The high price target for SEDG is $435.00 and the low price target for SEDG is $126.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. SolarEdge Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

In the past three months, SolarEdge Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,715,530.00 in company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of SolarEdge Technologies is held by insiders. 77.52% of the stock of SolarEdge Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG



Earnings for SolarEdge Technologies are expected to grow by 15.03% in the coming year, from $2.86 to $3.29 per share. The P/E ratio of SolarEdge Technologies is 96.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.34. The P/E ratio of SolarEdge Technologies is 96.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 28.55. SolarEdge Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 3.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SolarEdge Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 19.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

