Earnings results for SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6.

SRAX last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 19th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. SRAX has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. SRAX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SRAX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.42%. The high price target for SRAX is $7.00 and the low price target for SRAX is $4.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SRAX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.75, SRAX has a forecasted upside of 3.4% from its current price of $5.56. SRAX has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX does not currently pay a dividend. SRAX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

In the past three months, SRAX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.92% of the stock of SRAX is held by insiders. Only 3.69% of the stock of SRAX is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX



Earnings for SRAX are expected to decrease by -96.67% in the coming year, from $0.30 to $0.01 per share. SRAX has a P/B Ratio of 6.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

