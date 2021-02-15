Earnings results for Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Analyst Opinion on Ternium (NYSE:TX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ternium in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.43, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.32%. The high price target for TX is $41.50 and the low price target for TX is $18.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ternium has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.43, Ternium has a forecasted downside of 6.3% from its current price of $29.28. Ternium has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.32%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Ternium does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Ternium is 41.81%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ternium will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.21% next year. This indicates that Ternium will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ternium (NYSE:TX)

In the past three months, Ternium insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.04% of the stock of Ternium is held by insiders. Only 19.26% of the stock of Ternium is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ternium (NYSE:TX



Earnings for Ternium are expected to grow by 112.76% in the coming year, from $2.43 to $5.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Ternium is 23.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.32. The P/E ratio of Ternium is 23.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.37. Ternium has a PEG Ratio of 0.80. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Ternium has a P/B Ratio of 0.75. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

