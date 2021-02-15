Earnings results for Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37.

Townsquare Media last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 9th, 2020. The reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business earned $95.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.12 million. Townsquare Media has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Townsquare Media has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Townsquare Media in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.45%. The high price target for TSQ is $15.00 and the low price target for TSQ is $12.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Townsquare Media has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.50, Townsquare Media has a forecasted upside of 31.5% from its current price of $10.27. Townsquare Media has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media does not currently pay a dividend. Townsquare Media does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

In the past three months, Townsquare Media insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.80% of the stock of Townsquare Media is held by insiders. 44.72% of the stock of Townsquare Media is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ



Earnings for Townsquare Media are expected to grow by 115.00% in the coming year, from $0.20 to $0.43 per share. Townsquare Media has a PEG Ratio of 1.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Townsquare Media has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

