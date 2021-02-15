Earnings results for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

Analyst Opinion on TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TransUnion in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $102.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.00%. The high price target for TRU is $115.00 and the low price target for TRU is $90.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TransUnion has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.85, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $102.67, TransUnion has a forecasted upside of 8.0% from its current price of $95.06. TransUnion has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion has a dividend yield of 0.33%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. TransUnion does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of TransUnion is 11.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, TransUnion will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.68% next year. This indicates that TransUnion will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

In the past three months, TransUnion insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,959,437.00 in company stock. Only 0.38% of the stock of TransUnion is held by insiders. 96.63% of the stock of TransUnion is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU



Earnings for TransUnion are expected to grow by 10.32% in the coming year, from $2.81 to $3.10 per share. The P/E ratio of TransUnion is 56.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of TransUnion is 56.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 32.88. TransUnion has a PEG Ratio of 1.96. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. TransUnion has a P/B Ratio of 7.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

