Earnings results for TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71.

Analyst Opinion on TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TriNet Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $75.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.40%. The high price target for TNET is $82.00 and the low price target for TNET is $66.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group does not currently pay a dividend. TriNet Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

In the past three months, TriNet Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,876,714.00 in company stock. 39.70% of the stock of TriNet Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 91.48% of the stock of TriNet Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET



Earnings for TriNet Group are expected to decrease by -15.98% in the coming year, from $3.88 to $3.26 per share. The P/E ratio of TriNet Group is 19.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of TriNet Group is 19.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 32.88. TriNet Group has a P/B Ratio of 12.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

