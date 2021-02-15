Earnings results for United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

United States Antimony last released its earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $1.01 million during the quarter. United States Antimony has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. United States Antimony has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

United States Antimony does not currently pay a dividend. United States Antimony does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, United States Antimony insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $865,384.00 in company stock. Only 7.74% of the stock of United States Antimony is held by insiders. Only 4.40% of the stock of United States Antimony is held by institutions.

United States Antimony has a P/B Ratio of 13.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

