Earnings results for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

Analyst Opinion on US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for US Foods in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.70, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.94%. The high price target for USFD is $50.00 and the low price target for USFD is $27.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods does not currently pay a dividend. US Foods does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

In the past three months, US Foods insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,242,370.00 in company stock. Only 0.96% of the stock of US Foods is held by insiders. 88.84% of the stock of US Foods is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of US Foods (NYSE:USFD



Earnings for US Foods are expected to grow by 823.53% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $1.57 per share. The P/E ratio of US Foods is -58.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of US Foods is -58.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. US Foods has a P/B Ratio of 2.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

