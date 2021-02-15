Earnings results for USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Analyst Opinion on USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for USA Compression Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.52%. The high price target for USAC is $17.00 and the low price target for USAC is $10.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 14.22%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. USA Compression Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of USA Compression Partners is 7,000.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

Insiders buying/selling: USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

In the past three months, USA Compression Partners insiders have bought 87.23% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $57,200.00 in company stock and sold $30,550.00 in company stock. Only 25.53% of the stock of USA Compression Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC



Earnings for USA Compression Partners are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.22) to ($0.23) per share. The P/E ratio of USA Compression Partners is -2.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of USA Compression Partners is -2.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. USA Compression Partners has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

