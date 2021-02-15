Earnings results for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.89.

Analyst Opinion on Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vornado Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.29%. The high price target for VNO is $46.00 and the low price target for VNO is $35.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Vornado Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.82, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.50, Vornado Realty Trust has a forecasted upside of 0.3% from its current price of $38.39. Vornado Realty Trust has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.42%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Vornado Realty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Vornado Realty Trust is 60.74%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Vornado Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 77.66% in the coming year. This indicates that Vornado Realty Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

In the past three months, Vornado Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.28% of the stock of Vornado Realty Trust is held by insiders. 73.68% of the stock of Vornado Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO



Earnings for Vornado Realty Trust are expected to grow by 9.20% in the coming year, from $2.50 to $2.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Vornado Realty Trust is 132.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.32. The P/E ratio of Vornado Realty Trust is 132.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.16. Vornado Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here