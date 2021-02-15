Earnings results for Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.92.

Zoetis last issued its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business earned $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has generated $3.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.5. Zoetis has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021. Zoetis will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zoetis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $161.14, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.34%. The high price target for ZTS is $191.00 and the low price target for ZTS is $126.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Zoetis has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.59, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $161.14, Zoetis has a forecasted downside of 3.3% from its current price of $166.71. Zoetis has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis has a dividend yield of 0.61%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Zoetis has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Zoetis is 27.47%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Zoetis will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.27% next year. This indicates that Zoetis will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

In the past three months, Zoetis insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,051,409.00 in company stock. Only 0.17% of the stock of Zoetis is held by insiders. 92.50% of the stock of Zoetis is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS



Earnings for Zoetis are expected to grow by 13.50% in the coming year, from $3.63 to $4.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Zoetis is 49.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of Zoetis is 49.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.19. Zoetis has a PEG Ratio of 4.35. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Zoetis has a P/B Ratio of 29.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

