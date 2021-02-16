Earnings results for ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

Acco Brands Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Analyst Opinion on ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ACCO Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.33%. The high price target for ACCO is $12.00 and the low price target for ACCO is $12.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ACCO Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, ACCO Brands has a forecasted upside of 33.3% from its current price of $9.00. ACCO Brands has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands pays a meaningful dividend of 2.88%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ACCO Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of ACCO Brands is 21.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ACCO Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.00% next year. This indicates that ACCO Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

In the past three months, ACCO Brands insiders have sold 534.32% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $341,500.00 in company stock and sold $2,166,191.00 in company stock. Only 5.80% of the stock of ACCO Brands is held by insiders. 88.22% of the stock of ACCO Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO



Earnings for ACCO Brands are expected to grow by 57.58% in the coming year, from $0.66 to $1.04 per share. The P/E ratio of ACCO Brands is 11.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.32. The P/E ratio of ACCO Brands is 11.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 41.83. ACCO Brands has a PEG Ratio of 1.22. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ACCO Brands has a P/B Ratio of 1.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

