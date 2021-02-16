Earnings results for Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

Analyst Opinion on Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aerojet Rocketdyne in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.95%. The high price target for AJRD is $60.00 and the low price target for AJRD is $52.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aerojet Rocketdyne has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne does not currently pay a dividend. Aerojet Rocketdyne does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

In the past three months, Aerojet Rocketdyne insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Aerojet Rocketdyne is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)



Earnings for Aerojet Rocketdyne are expected to grow by 15.48% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $1.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Aerojet Rocketdyne is 34.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.38. The P/E ratio of Aerojet Rocketdyne is 34.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 77.59. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a P/B Ratio of 7.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

