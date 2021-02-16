Earnings results for Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.8100000000000005.

Analyst Opinion on Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alexander’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $280.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.37%. The high price target for ALX is $280.00 and the low price target for ALX is $280.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Alexander’s has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $280.00, Alexander’s has a forecasted upside of 4.4% from its current price of $268.28. Alexander’s has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.81%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Alexander’s has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Alexander’s is 92.45%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Alexander’s will have a dividend payout ratio of 120.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Alexander’s may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

In the past three months, Alexander’s insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.23% of the stock of Alexander’s is held by insiders. 35.55% of the stock of Alexander’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX



Earnings for Alexander’s are expected to grow by 2.04% in the coming year, from $14.70 to $15.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Alexander’s is 36.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.32. The P/E ratio of Alexander’s is 36.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.16. Alexander’s has a P/B Ratio of 5.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here