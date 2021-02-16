Earnings results for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.85.

Analyst Opinion on Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Allison Transmission in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.50%. The high price target for ALSN is $51.00 and the low price target for ALSN is $40.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Allison Transmission has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.13, Allison Transmission has a forecasted upside of 8.5% from its current price of $42.51. Allison Transmission has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission pays a meaningful dividend of 1.60%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Allison Transmission has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Allison Transmission is 13.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Allison Transmission will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.73% next year. This indicates that Allison Transmission will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

In the past three months, Allison Transmission insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $252,405.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Allison Transmission is held by insiders. 98.04% of the stock of Allison Transmission is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN



Earnings for Allison Transmission are expected to grow by 35.96% in the coming year, from $2.67 to $3.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Allison Transmission is 14.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of Allison Transmission is 14.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 76.72. Allison Transmission has a PEG Ratio of 1.65. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Allison Transmission has a P/B Ratio of 6.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

