Earnings results for American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.98. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.37.

Analyst Opinion on American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Equity Investment Life in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.73%. The high price target for AEL is $36.00 and the low price target for AEL is $29.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American Equity Investment Life has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.13, American Equity Investment Life has a forecasted upside of 7.7% from its current price of $29.82. American Equity Investment Life has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life has a dividend yield of 1.07%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American Equity Investment Life does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of American Equity Investment Life is 5.36%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American Equity Investment Life will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.55% next year. This indicates that American Equity Investment Life will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

In the past three months, American Equity Investment Life insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.94% of the stock of American Equity Investment Life is held by insiders. 96.71% of the stock of American Equity Investment Life is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL



Earnings for American Equity Investment Life are expected to decrease by -8.62% in the coming year, from $4.64 to $4.24 per share. The P/E ratio of American Equity Investment Life is 3.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of American Equity Investment Life is 3.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.16. American Equity Investment Life has a P/B Ratio of 0.59. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here