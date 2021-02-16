Earnings results for America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.83.

America’s Car-Mart last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. The company earned $223.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million. America’s Car-Mart has generated $7.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8. America’s Car-Mart has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021. America’s Car-Mart will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for America’s Car-Mart in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $147.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.28%. The high price target for CRMT is $154.00 and the low price target for CRMT is $140.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

America’s Car-Mart has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $147.00, America’s Car-Mart has a forecasted upside of 9.3% from its current price of $134.52. America’s Car-Mart has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart does not currently pay a dividend. America’s Car-Mart does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

In the past three months, America’s Car-Mart insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $350,655.00 in company stock. Only 11.20% of the stock of America’s Car-Mart is held by insiders. 75.38% of the stock of America’s Car-Mart is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT



Earnings for America’s Car-Mart are expected to grow by 2.19% in the coming year, from $10.95 to $11.19 per share. The P/E ratio of America’s Car-Mart is 14.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.32. The P/E ratio of America’s Car-Mart is 14.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.52. America’s Car-Mart has a PEG Ratio of 0.96. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. America’s Car-Mart has a P/B Ratio of 2.94. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

