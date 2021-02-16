Earnings results for AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW)

AMMO, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

AMMO last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter. AMMO has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. AMMO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Dividend Strength: AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW)

AMMO does not currently pay a dividend. AMMO does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW)

In the past three months, AMMO insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.04% of the stock of AMMO is held by insiders. Only 0.01% of the stock of AMMO is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW



AMMO has a P/B Ratio of 18.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here