Earnings results for AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AngloGold Ashanti in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 60.19%. The high price target for AU is $48.29 and the low price target for AU is $31.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti has a dividend yield of 0.33%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AngloGold Ashanti does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of AngloGold Ashanti is 8.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AngloGold Ashanti will have a dividend payout ratio of 2.83% next year. This indicates that AngloGold Ashanti will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

In the past three months, AngloGold Ashanti insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.62% of the stock of AngloGold Ashanti is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU



Earnings for AngloGold Ashanti are expected to grow by 29.22% in the coming year, from $2.19 to $2.83 per share. The P/E ratio of AngloGold Ashanti is 26.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of AngloGold Ashanti is 26.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.14. AngloGold Ashanti has a PEG Ratio of 0.34. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. AngloGold Ashanti has a P/B Ratio of 3.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

