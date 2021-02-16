Earnings results for Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Analyst Opinion on Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Antero Midstream in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 39.29%. The high price target for AM is $7.00 and the low price target for AM is $4.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 7 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Antero Midstream has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.78, and is based on no buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.50, Antero Midstream has a forecasted downside of 39.3% from its current price of $9.06. Antero Midstream has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 13.58%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Antero Midstream has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Antero Midstream is 98.40%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Antero Midstream will have a dividend payout ratio of 133.70% in the coming year. This indicates that Antero Midstream may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

In the past three months, Antero Midstream insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,640.00 in company stock. Only 10.90% of the stock of Antero Midstream is held by insiders. 52.90% of the stock of Antero Midstream is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM



Earnings for Antero Midstream are expected to grow by 4.55% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $0.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Antero Midstream is -12.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Antero Midstream is -12.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Antero Midstream has a P/B Ratio of 1.45. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

