Earnings results for Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Analyst Opinion on Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Antero Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.15, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 42.78%. The high price target for AR is $9.00 and the low price target for AR is $3.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Antero Resources has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.15, Antero Resources has a forecasted downside of 42.8% from its current price of $9.00. Antero Resources has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Antero Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

In the past three months, Antero Resources insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,649.00 in company stock. Only 10.40% of the stock of Antero Resources is held by insiders. 80.06% of the stock of Antero Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR



Earnings for Antero Resources are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.59) to ($0.41) per share. The P/E ratio of Antero Resources is -1.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Antero Resources is -1.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Antero Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.39. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

