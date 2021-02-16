Earnings results for Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AAIC)

Arlington Asset Investment Corp is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Analyst Opinion on Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AAIC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arlington Asset Investment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 270.18%. The high price target for AAIC is $14.40 and the low price target for AAIC is $14.40. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AAIC)

Arlington Asset Investment does not currently pay a dividend. Arlington Asset Investment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AAIC)

In the past three months, Arlington Asset Investment insiders have sold 64.40% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $38,200.00 in company stock and sold $62,800.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Arlington Asset Investment is held by insiders. 36.11% of the stock of Arlington Asset Investment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Arlington Asset Investment are expected to grow by 9.52% in the coming year, from $0.21 to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Arlington Asset Investment is -2.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Arlington Asset Investment is -2.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Arlington Asset Investment has a P/B Ratio of 0.49. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

