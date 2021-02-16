Earnings results for Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.2.

Athene last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Athene has generated $6.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. Athene has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 17th, 2021. Athene will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 17th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Athene (NYSE:ATH)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Athene in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.22, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.76%. The high price target for ATH is $72.00 and the low price target for ATH is $34.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Athene has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.22, Athene has a forecasted upside of 6.8% from its current price of $45.17. Athene has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene does not currently pay a dividend. Athene does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Athene (NYSE:ATH)

In the past three months, Athene insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,000,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 7.60% of the stock of Athene is held by insiders. 91.46% of the stock of Athene is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Athene (NYSE:ATH



Earnings for Athene are expected to grow by 52.74% in the coming year, from $5.29 to $8.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Athene is 11.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.38. The P/E ratio of Athene is 11.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.16. Athene has a P/B Ratio of 0.56. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

