Earnings results for Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Atlas last posted its earnings data on November 9th, 2020. The reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company earned $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.11 million. Atlas has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Atlas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Atlas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.58, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.82%. The high price target for ATCO is $46.00 and the low price target for ATCO is $9.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Atlas has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.58, Atlas has a forecasted upside of 33.8% from its current price of $13.14. Atlas has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas pays a meaningful dividend of 3.81%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Atlas has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Atlas is 64.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Atlas will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.25% next year. This indicates that Atlas will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

In the past three months, Atlas insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 52.06% of the stock of Atlas is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO



Earnings for Atlas are expected to grow by 4.63% in the coming year, from $1.08 to $1.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Atlas is 14.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of Atlas is 14.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.16. Atlas has a PEG Ratio of 0.66. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Atlas has a P/B Ratio of 0.88. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

