Earnings results for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.21.

Analyst Opinion on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Baidu in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $217.56, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 30.49%. The high price target for BIDU is $350.00 and the low price target for BIDU is $122.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu does not currently pay a dividend. Baidu does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

In the past three months, Baidu insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.70% of the stock of Baidu is held by insiders. 49.38% of the stock of Baidu is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU



Earnings for Baidu are expected to decrease by -6.40% in the coming year, from $8.13 to $7.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Baidu is 31.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.38. The P/E ratio of Baidu is 31.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 77.73. Baidu has a P/B Ratio of 4.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

