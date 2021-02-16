Earnings results for Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.6.

Baudax Bio last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 14th, 2020. The reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $1.36. The business earned $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Baudax Bio has generated ($3.48) earnings per share over the last year. Baudax Bio has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021. Baudax Bio will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Baudax Bio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 615.53%. The high price target for BXRX is $14.00 and the low price target for BXRX is $13.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Baudax Bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.67, Baudax Bio has a forecasted upside of 615.5% from its current price of $1.91. Baudax Bio has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio does not currently pay a dividend. Baudax Bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX)

In the past three months, Baudax Bio insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.10% of the stock of Baudax Bio is held by insiders. Only 7.86% of the stock of Baudax Bio is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX



Earnings for Baudax Bio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.26) to ($0.75) per share. The P/E ratio of Baudax Bio is -0.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Baudax Bio is -0.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

