Earnings results for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.5699999999999998. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.35.

Analyst Opinion on Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Blueprint Medicines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $111.93, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.43%. The high price target for BPMC is $152.00 and the low price target for BPMC is $81.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Blueprint Medicines has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $111.93, Blueprint Medicines has a forecasted upside of 15.4% from its current price of $96.97. Blueprint Medicines has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines does not currently pay a dividend. Blueprint Medicines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

In the past three months, Blueprint Medicines insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,652,123.00 in company stock. Only 3.81% of the stock of Blueprint Medicines is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC



Earnings for Blueprint Medicines are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $5.47 to ($6.66) per share. The P/E ratio of Blueprint Medicines is 17.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.38. The P/E ratio of Blueprint Medicines is 17.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.01. Blueprint Medicines has a P/B Ratio of 10.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

