Earnings results for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94.

Analyst Opinion on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $141.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.40%. The high price target for BFAM is $181.00 and the low price target for BFAM is $95.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Bright Horizons Family Solutions has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Bright Horizons Family Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

In the past three months, Bright Horizons Family Solutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,808,722.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Bright Horizons Family Solutions is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM



Earnings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions are expected to grow by 405.36% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $2.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Bright Horizons Family Solutions is 144.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.37. The P/E ratio of Bright Horizons Family Solutions is 144.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 49.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a PEG Ratio of 9.45. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 10.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

