Earnings results for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

Brookdale Senior Living last issued its earnings results on November 9th, 2020. The reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. The firm earned $807.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.08 million. Brookdale Senior Living has generated ($1.13) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.9. Brookdale Senior Living has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brookdale Senior Living in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.27%. The high price target for BKD is $4.50 and the low price target for BKD is $4.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Brookdale Senior Living has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.25, Brookdale Senior Living has a forecasted downside of 18.3% from its current price of $5.20. Brookdale Senior Living has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living does not currently pay a dividend. Brookdale Senior Living does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

In the past three months, Brookdale Senior Living insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of Brookdale Senior Living is held by insiders. 89.70% of the stock of Brookdale Senior Living is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Brookdale Senior Living are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.50) to ($1.40) per share. The P/E ratio of Brookdale Senior Living is 28.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.34. The P/E ratio of Brookdale Senior Living is 28.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.19. Brookdale Senior Living has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

