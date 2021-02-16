Earnings results for Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cedar Fair in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.53%. The high price target for FUN is $57.00 and the low price target for FUN is $29.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair does not currently pay a dividend. Cedar Fair does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

In the past three months, Cedar Fair insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Cedar Fair is held by insiders. 52.51% of the stock of Cedar Fair is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN



Earnings for Cedar Fair are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($8.98) to ($2.52) per share. The P/E ratio of Cedar Fair is -5.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cedar Fair is -5.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

