Earnings results for Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Celcuity Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Celcuity last posted its earnings results on November 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Celcuity has generated ($0.72) earnings per share over the last year. Celcuity has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021. Celcuity will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Celcuity in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.65%. The high price target for CELC is $19.00 and the low price target for CELC is $18.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Celcuity has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.50, Celcuity has a forecasted upside of 11.6% from its current price of $16.57. Celcuity has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Celcuity does not currently pay a dividend. Celcuity does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

In the past three months, Celcuity insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 43.50% of the stock of Celcuity is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 18.56% of the stock of Celcuity is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC



Earnings for Celcuity are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.91) to ($0.93) per share. The P/E ratio of Celcuity is -19.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Celcuity is -19.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Celcuity has a P/B Ratio of 8.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

