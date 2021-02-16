Earnings results for CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

CF Industries last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 9th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $847 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CF Industries has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.6. CF Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 17th, 2021. CF Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 17th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CF Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.46, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.79%. The high price target for CF is $52.00 and the low price target for CF is $32.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CF Industries has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.41, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.46, CF Industries has a forecasted downside of 8.8% from its current price of $44.36. CF Industries has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 2.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CF Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CF Industries is 62.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, CF Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.43% in the coming year. This indicates that CF Industries may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

In the past three months, CF Industries insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $30,994.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of CF Industries is held by insiders. 91.04% of the stock of CF Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CF Industries (NYSE:CF



Earnings for CF Industries are expected to grow by 34.21% in the coming year, from $1.14 to $1.53 per share. The P/E ratio of CF Industries is 33.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.38. The P/E ratio of CF Industries is 33.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.14. CF Industries has a PEG Ratio of 4.95. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CF Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.71. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

