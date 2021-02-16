Earnings results for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.01.

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Charles River Laboratories International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $216.71, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.99%. The high price target for CRL is $265.00 and the low price target for CRL is $145.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Charles River Laboratories International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.76, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $216.71, Charles River Laboratories International has a forecasted downside of 26.0% from its current price of $292.80. Charles River Laboratories International has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Charles River Laboratories International does not currently pay a dividend. Charles River Laboratories International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Charles River Laboratories International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Charles River Laboratories International is held by insiders. 92.30% of the stock of Charles River Laboratories International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Charles River Laboratories International are expected to grow by 13.34% in the coming year, from $7.87 to $8.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Charles River Laboratories International is 48.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Charles River Laboratories International is 48.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.04. Charles River Laboratories International has a PEG Ratio of 2.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Charles River Laboratories International has a P/B Ratio of 8.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

