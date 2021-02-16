Earnings results for Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Cinedigm last announced its earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter. Cinedigm has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cinedigm has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cinedigm in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 62.50%. The high price target for CIDM is $3.50 and the low price target for CIDM is $3.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cinedigm has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.25, Cinedigm has a forecasted upside of 62.5% from its current price of $2.00. Cinedigm has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm does not currently pay a dividend. Cinedigm does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

In the past three months, Cinedigm insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 54.60% of the stock of Cinedigm is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 6.87% of the stock of Cinedigm is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM



The P/E ratio of Cinedigm is -3.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cinedigm is -3.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

