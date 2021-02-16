Earnings results for Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Coeur Mining in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.81, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.16%. The high price target for CDE is $13.00 and the low price target for CDE is $5.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Coeur Mining has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.81, Coeur Mining has a forecasted downside of 3.2% from its current price of $9.10. Coeur Mining has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining does not currently pay a dividend. Coeur Mining does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

In the past three months, Coeur Mining insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,230,450.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Coeur Mining is held by insiders. 62.34% of the stock of Coeur Mining is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE



Earnings for Coeur Mining are expected to grow by 80.65% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $0.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Coeur Mining is -8.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Coeur Mining is -8.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Coeur Mining has a P/B Ratio of 3.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

