Earnings results for CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Analyst Opinion on CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CommScope in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.85%. The high price target for COMM is $19.00 and the low price target for COMM is $10.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope does not currently pay a dividend. CommScope does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

In the past three months, CommScope insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,269,321.00 in company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of CommScope is held by insiders. 95.11% of the stock of CommScope is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM



Earnings for CommScope are expected to grow by 28.70% in the coming year, from $1.08 to $1.39 per share. The P/E ratio of CommScope is -2.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CommScope is -2.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CommScope has a PEG Ratio of 6.34. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CommScope has a P/B Ratio of 3.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

