Earnings results for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

Analyst Opinion on Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Community Healthcare Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.58%. The high price target for CHCT is $55.00 and the low price target for CHCT is $39.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Community Healthcare Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.14, Community Healthcare Trust has a forecasted upside of 2.6% from its current price of $46.93. Community Healthcare Trust has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 3.60%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Community Healthcare Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Community Healthcare Trust is 96.05%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Community Healthcare Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 74.24% next year. This indicates that Community Healthcare Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

In the past three months, Community Healthcare Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.80% of the stock of Community Healthcare Trust is held by insiders. 88.86% of the stock of Community Healthcare Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT



Earnings for Community Healthcare Trust are expected to grow by 12.25% in the coming year, from $2.04 to $2.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Community Healthcare Trust is 69.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.32. The P/E ratio of Community Healthcare Trust is 69.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.16. Community Healthcare Trust has a PEG Ratio of 2.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Community Healthcare Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

