Earnings results for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46.

Analyst Opinion on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Dividend Strength: Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a dividend yield of 0.67%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição is 25.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.19% next year. This indicates that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

In the past three months, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.01% of the stock of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD



Earnings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição are expected to grow by 38.46% in the coming year, from $0.78 to $1.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição is 37.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.38. The P/E ratio of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição is 37.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.32. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a PEG Ratio of 0.63. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

