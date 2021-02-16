Earnings results for Cosan (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan Limited is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Cosan last released its earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The business earned $349.58 million during the quarter. Cosan has generated $1.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Cosan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cosan (NYSE:CZZ)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cosan in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.90, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.02%. The high price target for CZZ is $20.30 and the low price target for CZZ is $12.40. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cosan has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.90, Cosan has a forecasted downside of 19.0% from its current price of $20.87. Cosan has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cosan (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.89%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Cosan does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Cosan is 76.12%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Cosan will have a dividend payout ratio of 64.56% next year. This indicates that Cosan will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cosan (NYSE:CZZ)

In the past three months, Cosan insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Cosan (NYSE:CZZ



Earnings for Cosan are expected to grow by 172.41% in the coming year, from $0.58 to $1.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Cosan is 15.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of Cosan is 15.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.14. Cosan has a PEG Ratio of 0.72. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Cosan has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here