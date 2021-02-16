Earnings results for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Analyst Opinion on CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CRISPR Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $141.79, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.96%. The high price target for CRSP is $210.00 and the low price target for CRSP is $31.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CRISPR Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $141.79, CRISPR Therapeutics has a forecasted downside of 12.0% from its current price of $161.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. CRISPR Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

In the past three months, CRISPR Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $66,444,533.00 in company stock. Only 17.10% of the stock of CRISPR Therapeutics is held by insiders. 66.43% of the stock of CRISPR Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP



Earnings for CRISPR Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($4.97) to ($5.13) per share. The P/E ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics is -49.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics is -49.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CRISPR Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 9.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here