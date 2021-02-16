Earnings results for CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.99.

Analyst Opinion on CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CyrusOne in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $82.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.69%. The high price target for CONE is $95.00 and the low price target for CONE is $70.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne pays a meaningful dividend of 2.81%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CyrusOne has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of CyrusOne is 56.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CyrusOne will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.75% next year. This indicates that CyrusOne will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

In the past three months, CyrusOne insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.55% of the stock of CyrusOne is held by insiders. 98.33% of the stock of CyrusOne is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE



Earnings for CyrusOne are expected to grow by 3.88% in the coming year, from $3.87 to $4.02 per share. The P/E ratio of CyrusOne is -278.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CyrusOne is -278.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CyrusOne has a PEG Ratio of 0.81. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. CyrusOne has a P/B Ratio of 3.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

