Earnings results for Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Analyst Opinion on Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Denny’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.31, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.89%. The high price target for DENN is $17.00 and the low price target for DENN is $10.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s does not currently pay a dividend. Denny’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

In the past three months, Denny’s insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.10% of the stock of Denny’s is held by insiders. 80.01% of the stock of Denny’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN



Earnings for Denny’s are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to $0.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Denny’s is 102.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of Denny’s is 102.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.52. Denny’s has a PEG Ratio of 3.90. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

