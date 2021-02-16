Earnings results for DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69.

DISH Network last announced its earnings results on November 11th, 2020. The reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business earned $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Its revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DISH Network has generated $2.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. DISH Network has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DISH Network in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.33%. The high price target for DISH is $65.00 and the low price target for DISH is $21.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

DISH Network has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.36, DISH Network has a forecasted upside of 22.3% from its current price of $31.36. DISH Network has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network does not currently pay a dividend. DISH Network does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

In the past three months, DISH Network insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 53.50% of the stock of DISH Network is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 42.52% of the stock of DISH Network is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH



Earnings for DISH Network are expected to grow by 6.37% in the coming year, from $2.51 to $2.67 per share. The P/E ratio of DISH Network is 12.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of DISH Network is 12.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 49.11. DISH Network has a PEG Ratio of 3.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. DISH Network has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

