Earnings results for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.08%. The high price target for EARN is $13.25 and the low price target for EARN is $13.25. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.25, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a forecasted upside of 8.1% from its current price of $12.26. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.26%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

In the past three months, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is held by insiders. 65.82% of the stock of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is 6.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.32. The P/E ratio of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is 6.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.16. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

